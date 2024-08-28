Jamison Field Murphy — not to be confused with James Murphy — is part of the Baltimore band Tomato Flower, who shared their debut LP No earlier this year. Now, Murphy is prepping a solo album of his own. It’s called It Has To End, and before it’s out in October, he’s shared lead single “Field” today.

Murphy’s music is a blend of singer-songwriter folk and psych pop, namechecking Syd Barrett, Chris Weisman, and the Olivia Tremor Control as major influences. He describes “Field” as a song “about social opacity and the inability to get through,” and it has a sort of languid, listless ambiance to match. Listen to “Field” and see the tracklist for It Has To End below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Ermine Cloak”

02 “Fool To Ride”

03 “That Boy”

04 “It Has To End”

05 “Señal”

06 “Hate”

07 “Torment”

08 “R&D”

09 “Field”

10 “Later On”

11 “God On The Hill”

12 “True Friend”

13 “Little Coaster”

14 “Cully Room”

15 “Queen View”

It Has To End is out 10/11 via Ramp Local. Pre-order it here.