Eliza McLamb – “God Take Me Out Of LA”

New Music August 28, 2024 10:05 AM By Chris DeVille

Eliza McLamb released her excellent Going Through It LP in January, and we caught up with her about the album’s influences this summer. In response to Chappell Roan’s recent messages about establishing boundaries with fans, McLamb also recently published a thoughtful essay about how being micro-famous affected her own psychology. Today, she has new music to share.

McLamb recently relocated from Los Angeles to Brooklyn, so her new single “God Take Me Out Of LA” is fitting, though the lyrics are more about wanting to reconnect with home and the great outdoors, so maybe not. Laced with weepy pedal steel and poignant guitar work, the song presents a lovely iteration of the twangy indie rock that’s so hot right now. Fans of MJ Lenderman and Merce Lemon should listen up below, where you’ll also find a new full-band version of McLamb’s 2020 track “Lena Grove.”

