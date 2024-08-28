Have you seen the previews for The Wild Robot, the new animated movie? It looks fucking awesome. If I’m slightly baked in the theater and that trailer comes on, I’m having a great time. The Wild Robot is an adaptation of Peter Brown’s kids’ book, and it’s the latest from Lilo & Stitch/The Croods director Chris Sanders. Lupita Nyong’o plays a robot who has to make friends with some animals, and it looks about as close to Miyazaki status as any American film is likely to get, at least this side of WALL-E. The Wild Robot already has Oscar buzz — not just in the Best Animated Feature category, but also in Best Picture. It also has a couple of Maren Morris songs.

Maren Morris, the onetime pop-country song who recently made a big show of leaving Nashville behind, just released her EP Intermission. It’s got “push me over,” a track that Morris co-wrote with MUNA and Tobias Jesso Jr. Now, Morris has two songs, “Kiss The Sky” and “Even When I’m Not,” on the Wild Robot soundtrack, and the former is out today. Morris worked on “Kiss The Sky” with film-score composer Kris Bowers, and it soundtracks a scene of migrating geese. It’s a perfectly pleasant track, with a little bit of that Mumford-style stadium-folk sheen to it. In isolation, it’s just fine, but I can imagine it hitting pretty hard in the context of the movie. Here’s what Morris has to say:

I was so emotionally moved by this story as a mother. Writing the songs for this film was such an honor because it made me feel even closer to my son, especially when I’m touring and sometimes have to be far away from him. The entire Wild Robot team has been so supportive of the creation of these songs, and I’m so excited for the world to see this film.

This song feels a bit like an Oscar play, and it’s video is full of footage from the movie. Watch it below.

The Wild Robot arrives in theaters 9/27.