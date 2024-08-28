This fall, Roxy Music leader and all-around pop music giant Bryan Ferry will release his box set Retrospective: Selected Recordings 1973-2023. The collection covers the past five decades of Ferry’s solo career. We’ve already heard Ferry’s newly recorded cover of Bob Dylan’s “She Belongs To Me,” and the set also features “Star,” Ferry’s first all-new solo song in 10 years. Today, he shares “Star,” which turns out to be a collaboration with Glasgow musician Amelia Barratt and with Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

Bryan Ferry didn’t say anything about Reznor and Ross being involved when he announced Retrospectives last month. But according to a press release, “Star” started out “as a sketch by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.” Reznor and Ross don’t have songwriting or production credits on “Star”; Spotify lists Ferry as sole songwriter, with Ferry and James Garzke as producers. But Reznor and Ross are credited with drum programming and bass. It’s fun to think that Reznor is still working with OG glam-rock icons after his ’90s team-ups with David Bowie.

“Star” is a throbbing electro-pop track, and you can certainly hear a bit of Nine Inch Nails influence in it, as well as the synthetic savoir faire of Bryan Ferry’s ’80s work. He chants its lyrics alongside Amelia Barratt, and they both sound very cool. This is Ferry’s first new original since the release of his 2014 album Avonmore. Ferry co-directed the song’s sleek sci-fi video with James Garzke, and it stars Barratt. Check it out below.

Retrospective: Selected Recordings 1973-2023 is out 10/25 on BMG.