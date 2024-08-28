Though the main band is heading out on tour this fall, the Lightning Bolt guys are staying busy with their solo endeavors too. Brian Gibson released his latest VR video game Thrasher and its accompanying soundtrack this summer, and now Brian Chippendale is rolling out a new Black Pus LP.

Terrestrial Seethings is coming in October. Its lead single “Hungry Animal” is blown out and unsurprisingly drum-forward, Chippendale shouting through filters amidst the chaos against a relentless bass line. He shared this statement about how the song came together at the recording studio Machines With Magnets:

I was suddenly just humming as I drove to Machines [with Magnets], about a 15 minute drive from my house. Popped in out of nowhere. I ran into the studio to Seth [Manchester] and was like, ‘let’s not start with jamming today let’s just lay this idea down,’ and it just happened super quick. The lyrics came out of some discussions I’d had with a friend who was dealing with depression, and I was worried about them. It’s just sort of about not giving up, persevering, taking solace in the good things around you.

Listen below.

<a href="https://blackpus.bandcamp.com/album/terrestrial-seethings">Terrestrial Seethings by Black Pus</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Ping Pong”

02 “Hungry Animal”

03 “So Deep”

04 “Mark My Word”

05 “Celestial Seethings”

06 “Gothic Socks”

07 “Wide Asleep”

08 “Terrestrial Heathens”

Terrestrial Seethings is out 10/18 on Thrill Jockey. Pre-order it here.