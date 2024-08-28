Watch Childish Gambino Bring Out Shaboozey And Kaytranada In Brooklyn

Donald Glover is touring right now in support of the supposedly final Childish Gambino album, the soundtrack to Glover’s upcoming movie Bando Stone & The New World. That tour made its way to Brooklyn this week for a pair of shows at Barclays Center, both of which featured special guests.

Monday, Glover brought out Shaboozey during the live debut of Bando Stone track “Dadvocate,” which doesn’t normally feature Shaboozey but exists in his country-inflected comfort zone, and Glover indicated that the collab is a remix that presumably will see release eventually. Inevitably, they followed that up with a performance of “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” the reigning #1 song in America for seven weeks straight. Tuesday, Glover’s performance of the Kaytranada collab “Witchy” featured an appearance from Kaytranada himself.

Check out footage both guest appearances below.