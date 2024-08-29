The The are getting ready to release Ensoulment, their first album in 25 years. The post-punk/new wave band has shared “Cognitive Dissident” and “Linoleum Smooth To The Stockinged Foot,” and today they’re back with “Some Days I Drink My Coffee By The Grave Of William Blake.”

“I have often drunk my coffee by the grave of William Blake — though these days there are actually two gravestones dedicated to him in the small dissenters’ cemetery that he was thrown into when he died,” Matt Johnson explained. “On and off over the last 40 years I have lived close by and have always found it an inspiring place to sit and meditate upon life. Nostalgia is part of the human condition and change is inevitable in our lives and in the world around us. Large capital cities such as London often amplify the sense of change, although one thing that never seems to change is the cynicism of those in power.”

The song is mystical and riveting, reminding me a bit of Death Cab For Cutie’s “Someday You Will Be Loved.” Check it out below.

Ensoulment is out 9/6 via Cineola/earMUSIC.