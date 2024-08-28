Watch Jeff Rosenstock Cover Belle & Sebastian And Courtney Barnett In Brooklyn

News August 28, 2024 6:51 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Jeff Rosenstock is currently in the midst of his residency at Brooklyn’s Warsaw. The indie-rock icon has been having fun with long-ass setlists that consist of cuts from his latest record HELLMODE (which was our Album Of The Week) as well as unexpected covers. On Tuesday, he tackled Belle & Sebastian’s “The Fox In The Snow” and Courtney Barnett’s “Pedestrian At Best.”

Apparently on Sunday, Rosenstock opened the show with a rendition of System Of A Down’s “Chop Suey!” and played some Neil Young tunes. Over the course of the residency, he’s been joined by Laura Stevenson, Elise Okusami of Oceanator, Chris Farren, and more, and has covered Operation Ivy, Blur, and more. Lots going on; watch footage below.

