Stream Soft Kill’s Surprise New EP Roseland

New Music September 3, 2024 8:44 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Earlier this year, Soft Kill released Escape Forever, which made our Best Albums Of 2024 So Far list. In typical Soft Kill fashion, the Chicago post-punks are already back with new music: a surprise EP titled Roseland.

Roseland is made up of three songs that convey the band’s range. The opener “Blood On My Shoes” returns to their eerie cold wave roots; the title track bursts with the jangly bombast that made their last record so delightful; “Circles” — a Dag Nasty cover — is some good, old-fashioned, fast rock ‘n’ roll. Soft Kill never miss. Check out the EP below.

Roseland is out now on Born Losers.

