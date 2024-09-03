Stream Soft Kill’s Surprise New EP Roseland
Earlier this year, Soft Kill released Escape Forever, which made our Best Albums Of 2024 So Far list. In typical Soft Kill fashion, the Chicago post-punks are already back with new music: a surprise EP titled Roseland.
Roseland is made up of three songs that convey the band’s range. The opener “Blood On My Shoes” returns to their eerie cold wave roots; the title track bursts with the jangly bombast that made their last record so delightful; “Circles” — a Dag Nasty cover — is some good, old-fashioned, fast rock ‘n’ roll. Soft Kill never miss. Check out the EP below.
Roseland is out now on Born Losers.