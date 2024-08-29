Ween Cancel Chocolate & Cheese Anniversary Show, Not Touring “For The Foreseeable Future”

Back in March, Ween canceled their April tour dates, with Dean Ween (aka Mickey Melchiondo) citing mental health concerns. “I need to step away from performing live in order to preserve my mental and spiritual well being, and instead focus on myself and loved ones,” he wrote at the time. After apologizing to fans, he added, “I look forward to returning to the stage with the enthusiasm, joy, and renewed sense of inspiration that our fans deserve, and that I require of myself when we play live.” Ween headed back out on the road for a brief run this summer, but on Aug. 6, after three shows, the band canceled the other three dates of their 40th anniversary tour in Seattle, Portland, and Eugene. At the time, Deaner’s bandmate Gene Ween (aka Aaron Freeman) tweeted, “Hey guys. I’ve been getting tons of messages, know that I’m perfectly fine and just as disappointed. Love, Gene.” Now it looks like Ween are going on hiatus as a touring operation.

After recently reissuing 1994’s Chocolate & Cheese, Ween were set to play a show celebrating the album’s 30th anniversary in Philadelphia on Sept. 27 at TD Pavilion at the Mann. That concert has now been scrapped, too, and Ween have shared a statement announcing that they won’t be returning to the road “for the foreseeable future.” Here’s that message:

It is with sincere regret and heavy hearts that Ween must make the decision to step away from the stage for the foreseeable future. This includes next month’s sold-out Chocolate and Cheese 25th Anniversary show at the Mann Music Center in Philadelphia. Despite three great shows this summer, it’s become clear that touring and performing is too taxing on Deaner’s mental health to continue. As always, we thank you for the love, dedication and ongoing support.

