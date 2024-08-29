Journey’s New Legal Custodian Has Forced Neal Schon And Jonathan Cain To Stop Fighting Over Band Credit Card

Two longtime Journey bandmates have been told that they need to stop fighting. Last month, longtime Journey keyboardist and occasional guitarist Jonathan Cain sued founding guitarist Neal Schon, the only remaining original Journey member, over his use of the band’s corporate Amex card. It wasn’t the first time that he filed a lawsuit like that. Journey haven’t stopped playing shows during this legal battle, but they did cancel an upcoming tour of the UK and Ireland. Last week, Schon shared a statement, claiming that Cain had made “a number of claims and slanderous accusations about me and my wife” but that he was happy to “bring in someone impartial to help us resolve our disputes.” Now, someone has been brought in, through a court order.

Ultimate Classic Rock reports that the Delaware Chancery Court has appointed a custodian for Freedom 2020, Inc., Journey’s touring company. Apparently, Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain both owned half of that company, which meant that any business disagreements put them at a deadlock. Now, one Joseph R. Slights III will be the court-appointed tiebreaker vote in any disagreements between those two. Slights will now presumably be the one to make the call on whether a hotel room is too expensive.

Jonathan Cain is claiming victory in this whole saga. In a statement, Cain’s legal team claims that Slights’ appointment comes after “repeated efforts over several weeks to select a third, independent director amicably failed.” According to Cain’s lawyers, he’s “elated with the outcome.”

Tomorrow night, Journey are scheduled to play San Diego’s Petco Park with Def Leppard. Sounds uncomfortable!