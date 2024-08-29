The Cure Will Release Live Versions Of Two New Songs On Vinyl

It’s been 16 years since the Cure released 4:13 Dream, their most recent album. For a long time now, there’s been talk of new LP, which may or may not be called Songs Of A Lost World. The Cure have been playing new songs live, and some of those new songs are absolutely lovely. Now, the band has announced plans to release a couple of those tracks — not as studio albums, but as a two-song live single.

This fall, the Cure will release their live single Novembre: Live In France 2022 — their first official release since 2008 — and they’re donating the proceeds to Brian Eno’s Earth Percent climate efforts. It’ll only be available on sustainable vinyl through Naked Record Club.

Novembre features live versions of “And Nothing Is Forever” and “I Can Never Say Goodbye,” two songs that that the Cure started playing live in 2022. The single’s version of “And Nothing Is Forever” was recorded 11/8/22 in Montpellier, and “I Can Never Say Goodbye” comes from the 11/13 show in Toulouse. Only 5,000 copies will be available, and Robert Smith will sign the first 100 copies.

Novembre: Live In France 2022 is out 10/1.