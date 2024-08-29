Watch André 3000’s New Blue Sun “Album Film” Listening To The Sun

Late last year, the reclusive and mercurial OutKast legend André 3000 stepped back into the public eye in an unexpected way. Ever since OutKast petered out, Three Stacks has dropped guest verses whenever he feels like it, but despite the fervent public demand for a solo album, he told an interviewer that at age 48, “sometimes it feels inauthentic for me to rap because I don’t have anything to talk about in that way.” Instead, he picked up an array of flutes and delved deep into the world of ambient, new-agey spiritual jazz for the album New Blue Sun. André has done quite a bit of press for the album, and he’s taken it out on the road more than I expected. And now he’s promoting it with a full-length “album film.”

Listen To The Sun, which premiered today, matches the album’s meditative music with footage of André meandering around a blue room, lighting candles and thinking deeply. It spans the entire length of the 88-minute album, and you can behold it all below if you so choose.