André 3000 Announces New Blue Sun Fall US Tour
Credit to André 3000: He’s bringing his spiritual jazz rebrand to the people. Some artists on his prestige level might only play a few shows in major markets, and on his first tour supporting last fall’s ambient flute exploration New Blue Sun, he did just that. But Three Stacks has announced another run of US dates for the fall that will bring him to a wider range of locales. He’ll be coming to places like Akron and Albuquerque in addition to revisiting some of the big cities from the first run, and he’ll wrap things up back in his hometown of Atlanta.
For this round of gigs, André will be joined by Carlos Niño, Nate Mercereau, and Surya Botofasina with Deantoni Parks. Tickets go on sale at André’s website starting this Friday, June 28 at 10AM local time. Revisit our review of the New Blue Sun tour’s first stop, and check out the new itinerary below.
TOUR DATES:
09/19 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater
09/21 – Dallas, TX – AT&T PAC @ Winspear Opera House
09/22 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
09/25 – Houston, TX @ The Hobby Center For The Performing Arts
09/27 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium
09/28 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Arts Center
10/01 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys By The Bay
10/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
10/04 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre
10/05 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
10/09 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theater
10/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
10/14 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
10/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater
10/17 – Denver, CO @ Ellie Caulkins Opera House
10/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Northrop
10/21 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
10/22 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre
10/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
10/30 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
11/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
11/02 – Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre
11/08 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater
11/09 – Washington, DC @ The Kennedy Center
11/12 – Durham, NC @ DPAC
11/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre