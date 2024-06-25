André 3000 Announces New Blue Sun Fall US Tour

Credit to André 3000: He’s bringing his spiritual jazz rebrand to the people. Some artists on his prestige level might only play a few shows in major markets, and on his first tour supporting last fall’s ambient flute exploration New Blue Sun, he did just that. But Three Stacks has announced another run of US dates for the fall that will bring him to a wider range of locales. He’ll be coming to places like Akron and Albuquerque in addition to revisiting some of the big cities from the first run, and he’ll wrap things up back in his hometown of Atlanta.

For this round of gigs, André will be joined by Carlos Niño, Nate Mercereau, and Surya Botofasina with Deantoni Parks. Tickets go on sale at André’s website starting this Friday, June 28 at 10AM local time. Revisit our review of the New Blue Sun tour’s first stop, and check out the new itinerary below.

TOUR DATES:

09/19 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater

09/21 – Dallas, TX – AT&T PAC @ Winspear Opera House

09/22 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

09/25 – Houston, TX @ The Hobby Center For The Performing Arts

09/27 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium

09/28 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Arts Center

10/01 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys By The Bay

10/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

10/04 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre

10/05 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

10/09 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theater

10/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

10/14 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

10/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater

10/17 – Denver, CO @ Ellie Caulkins Opera House

10/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Northrop

10/21 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

10/22 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre

10/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

10/30 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

11/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

11/02 – Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre

11/08 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater

11/09 – Washington, DC @ The Kennedy Center

11/12 – Durham, NC @ DPAC

11/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre