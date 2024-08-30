I’m old enough to remember when people were wondering whether circa-2005 Robyn was nothing more than “this year’s Annie” — a “horseshit” suggestion, but one that helps to contextualize Annie’s place in music history. With her 2004 debut album Anniemal and its blogger hits like “Chewing Gum” and “Heartbeat,” the Norwegian singer-songwriter and DJ-producer helped to pioneer the indie pop star archetype that exploded in the early 2010s. Today she’s back with her first new music since 2021’s Neon Nights EP.

“The Sky Is Blue” is a trance-adjacent four-on-the-floor club track that overtakes the surrounding space like a fog despite its thumping beat and neon synth melodies. Annie has this to say about it:

When there is too much confusion and you just need to get away. It can all be a bit overwhelming sometimes. Chaos, intrigues, family issues and when you can’t find any peace of mind… the only thing that could save my week, month and days was to go outside, try to leave all my troubles behind…look up at the sky, feel the strength of the sun, the heat, the wind and start all over. A new beginning, a new day. The sky is blue is about getting a new chance. Open your mind, and try to leave your problems behind, if only for a moment. Remembering why you are here, and all the beauty in life.

Listen below.