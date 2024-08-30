The Police are celebrating the 40th (well, technically 41st) anniversary of their final album Synchronicity with a deluxe anniversary box set, and Stereogum is giving away a copy of the limited edition 4xLP Super Deluxe Edition to one lucky reader.

In addition to the original tracklist, the exhaustive Synchronicity 40th anniversary box set includes contemporaneous B-sides and bonus tracks, including unreleased alternate takes, outtakes, and instrumentals. The set also boasts a 60-page book featuring unseen material and ephemera, new liner notes and interviews, archival memorabilia and photos, and more, all housed in a hardback slipcase.

The only requirement for entry is that you must be a subscriber to Stereogum’s very good weekly email The Stereogum Digest at the time we select the winner. Sign up here if you haven’t yet. This giveaway is for US readers only, and the entry period ends Friday, Sept. 13 at 1PM ET. Just submit your email in the form below (or here if you can’t see it for some reason). One entry per email. We’ll update the page once the winner is contacted. Good luck!

This sweepstakes includes a choice to sign up for news, exclusives, competitions and more from The Police, sent by Universal Music. Emails will be sent by or on behalf of Universal Music Operations Ltd, 4 Pancras Square, London. N1C 4AG, UK. +44 (0)20 3932 6000. You may withdraw your consent at any time. See Privacy Policy at https://www.umusic.co.uk/privacy.html.

<a href="https://stereogum.survey.fm/the-police-giveaway">View Survey</a>

4xLP Super Deluxe Edition Tracklist:

Disc 1: The Original Album (Remastered)

The original 10-track LP tracklisting.

1. Synchronicity I (Side A)

2. Walking In Your Footsteps (Side A)

3. O My God (Side A)

4. Mother (Side A)

5. Miss Gradenko (Side A)

6. Synchronicity II (Side A)

7. Every Breath You Take (Side B)

8. King Of Pain (Side B)

9. Wrapped Around Your Finger (Side B)

10. Tea In The Sahara (Side B) Disc 2: B-Sides / Bonus Tracks

12-track collection of contemporaneous B-sides and singles bonus tracks.

1. Murder By Numbers (Side C)

2. Truth Hits Everybody (Remix) (Side C)

3. Man In A Suitcase (Live At The Variety Theatre, Los Angeles, USA / 16th January 1981) (Side C)

4. Someone To Talk To (Side C)

5. Message In A Bottle (Live At The Gusman Cultural Center, Miami, USA / 26th October 1979) (Side C)

6. I Burn For You (Side C)

7. Once Upon A Daydream (Side D)

8. Tea In The Sahara (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 3rd November 1983) (Side D)

9. Every Breath You Take (Backing Track) (Side D)

10. Roxanne (Backing Track) (Side D)

11. Wrapped Around Your Finger (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 3rd November 1983) (Side D)

12. Every Bomb You Make (Side D) Disc 3: Unreleased (Part 1)

10 previously unreleased alternate takes, out-takes and instrumentals.

1. Synchronicity I (Alternate Mix) (Side E)

2. Synchronicity I (Instrumental) (Side E)

3. Walking In Your Footsteps (Alternate Mix) (Side E)

4. O My God (Alternate Mix) (Side E)

5. Mother (Instrumental) (Side E)

6. Miss Gradenko (Alternate Mix) (Side E)

7. Synchronicity II (Outtake) (Side F)

8. Synchronicity II (Extended Version) (Side F)

9. Synchronicity II (Instrumental) (Side F)

10. Every Breath You Take (Alternate Mix) (Side F) Disc 4: Unreleased (Part 2)

A further 11 previously unreleased alternate takes, out-takes and instrumentals.

1. King Of Pain (Alternate Version) (Side G)

2. King Of Pain (Alternate Mix) (Side G)

3. Wrapped Around Your Finger (Alternate Mix) (Side G)

4. Wrapped Around Your Finger (Instrumental) (Side G)

5. Tea In The Sahara (Alternate Mix) (Side G)

6. Loch (Side H)

7. Ragged Man (Side H)

8. Goodbye Tomorrow (Side H)

9. Truth Hits Everybody (Remix) (Outtake) (Side H)

10. Three Steps To Heaven (Side H)

11. Rock And Roll Music (Side H)

In addition to the 4xLP Super Deluxe Edition, the Synchronicity 40th Anniversary Edition is available on vinyl in 2xLP and 1xLP configurations and on compact disc in 6xCD and 2xCD sets. It’s out digitally now too.