Stream John Legend And Sufjan Stevens’ New Children’s Album My Favorite Dream

New Music August 30, 2024 12:02 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Earlier this month, it was randomly revealed that John Legend was working on a kids album produced by Sufjan Stevens. My Favorite Dream has “sing-alongs and lullabies for children and families,” and it’s out now.

My Favorite Dream comprises nine original songs by Legend in addition to three Fisher-Price covers and three bonus tracks. Legend praises Stevens’ “sense of whimsy, adventure and dreaminess,” he said. “I just felt his musical approach would be perfect for building arrangements and soundscapes to complement the songs. When I was thinking about who could bring these songs to life with me, he was the first and only choice. I’m so glad he said ‘yes’.” Check out the LP below.


