MJ Lenderman is having a certified moment on the strength of singles like “She’s Leaving You” and “Joker Lips,” which appear on the soon-to-be-released Manning Fireworks. (Plus, he supplies the guitar power in Wednesday.) Now, just a couple of days out from that release, we get to hear Lenderman’s final album single: a delightfully twangy entry called “Wristwatch.”

In an interview with The New York Times, Lenderman said the song is inspired by Andrew Tate and “this idea of alpha males gaining popularity. People spend thousands of dollars thinking they can learn how to be the ‘perfect man’ or something. It’s embarrassing.”

On top of everything else, Lenderman has also announced a big 2025 tour, which includes two nights at the Fonda in LA and two nights at Brooklyn Steel. Check those tour dates out below, and listen to “Wristwatch.”

TOUR DATES:

01/29 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

01/30 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle ^

01/31 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt ^

02/01 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn ^

02/02 – Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s ^

02/04 – New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s A

02/05 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs) A

02/06 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s A

02/08 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall

02/10 – Santa Fe, NM @ Tumbleroot ^

02/11 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole ^

02/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda ^

02/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda ^

02/15 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theatre ^

02/17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent ^

02/18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent ^

02/20 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall ^

02/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre ^

02/22 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre ^

02/23 – Boise ID @ Shrine Ballroom ^

02/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell ^

02/26 – Fort Collins, CO @ The Aggie ^

02/27 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre ^

02/28 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre ^

03/01 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Black Sheep ^

03/03 – Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck ^

03/04 – Urbana, IL @ Rose Bowl Tavern ^

03/06 – Lexington, KY @ Green Lantern ^

03/07 – Lexington, KY @ Green Lantern ^

Ʌ w/ Wild Pink

Manning Fireworks is out 9/6 on Anti.