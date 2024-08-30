Last year, the wider world started to learn about Liquid Mike, the sick-ass Marquette, Michigan power-pop group that’s been quietly cranking out bangers for a long time, and they became a Stereogum Band To Watch. Earlier this year, Liquid Mike released Paul Bunyan’s Slingshot, an extremely fun album. These days, Liquid Mike are getting out there. They’re doing some touring and playing some festivals, and they guested on PONY side project Heavenly Sweetheart’s recent single “$300.” Now, there are two new Liquid Mike tracks out in the world.

Liquid Mike released a deluxe edition of Paul Bunyan’s Slingshot today, and it’s got two bonus tracks. They’re called “Man Dies” and “Man Lives,” so you’d have to assume that they’re thematically linked. They’re both around two minutes long, and they both rule. “Man Dies” is nervous and zippy, with some Rentals-ass guitar, while “Man Lives” is about as anthemic as a two-minute rock song can be. Listen to both below.

The self-released Paul Bunyan’s Slingshot deluxe edition is out now.