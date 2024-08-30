Stream Doechii’s Fantastically Fun New Mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal

This new Doechii tape is for real.

Over the past few weeks, the Florida TDE affiliate has been kicking out one promising song after another, and a week ago we learned they were part of a new full-length project called Alligator Bites Never Heal. It’s being billed as a mixtape rather than an album, and now that it’s out we can confirm it’s awesome.

Doechii moves through a few different styles on the mixtape. Early on, she locks into a hard, stylish hip-hop groove, showing off her rapping skills over extremely engaging boom-bap beats (funny, since recent single “Boom Bap” was kind of mocking the idea of being a rappity rapper). Songs like “Boiled Peanuts” and “Denial Is A River” sound like beats Nas might select, though Doechii has more of a Kendrick-like weirdo playfulness in her delivery. Later on, she goes a more melodic route while continuing to be a mesmerizing presence on record.

Below, stream Alligator Bites Never Heal and check out some fun images with a gator from last night’s release party.

https://twitter.com/edoechii/status/1829360234613125412

Alligator Bites Never Heal is out now on UMG and TDE, who seem to have their next star on deck.

