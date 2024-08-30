This new Doechii tape is for real.

Over the past few weeks, the Florida TDE affiliate has been kicking out one promising song after another, and a week ago we learned they were part of a new full-length project called Alligator Bites Never Heal. It’s being billed as a mixtape rather than an album, and now that it’s out we can confirm it’s awesome.

Doechii moves through a few different styles on the mixtape. Early on, she locks into a hard, stylish hip-hop groove, showing off her rapping skills over extremely engaging boom-bap beats (funny, since recent single “Boom Bap” was kind of mocking the idea of being a rappity rapper). Songs like “Boiled Peanuts” and “Denial Is A River” sound like beats Nas might select, though Doechii has more of a Kendrick-like weirdo playfulness in her delivery. Later on, she goes a more melodic route while continuing to be a mesmerizing presence on record.

Below, stream Alligator Bites Never Heal and check out some fun images with a gator from last night’s release party.

https://twitter.com/edoechii/status/1829360234613125412

Alligator Bites Never Heal is out now on UMG and TDE, who seem to have their next star on deck.