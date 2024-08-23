The wildly creative Florida singer and rapper Doechii signed with Top Dawg Entertainment a few years ago, and she scored a hit last year with the Trillville-interpolating Kodak Black collab “What It Is (Block Boy).” Since then, Doechii has released a handful of promising one-off singles like “Booty Drop,” “Pacer,” and “Alter Ego.” (She’s also featured on the new Katy Perry album, but you can’t win them all.) Doechii hasn’t released a larger project since the 2022 EP She / Her / Black Bitch, and people have been wondering when she’d get a chance to drop something larger. It’s finally happening, and we won’t have to wait long.

One week from today, Doechii will release her new mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal — hard-ass title, hard-ass cover art. Over the past few weeks, Doechii has caused an internet stir with her Swamp Sessions freestyle series, and some of those tracks — “Nissan Altima,” “Bullfrog,” “Catfish” — are on the new tape. So is “Boom Bap,” the new single that Doechii released today.

“Boom Bap,” from its title on down, feels like a joke about the idea that Doechii prefers to rap over fired-up dance beats. The song is only two minutes long, but it goes through a lot of changes. On the intro, Doechii locks into a head-spinning rappity-rap flow while also mocking the idea that that’s what she should be doing: “They want real rap from a bitch like they outrappin’ a bitch.” The production, from Casper and DJ Miss Milan, shifts from New York-style soul-sample rap to something closer to house while Doechii screams that she’s everything. It’s a cool idea executed in a cool way.

Below, check out “Boom Bap,” as well as a trailer for Alligator Bites Never Heal and the mixtape’s tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Stankah Pooh”

02 “Bullfrog”

03 “Boiled Peanuts”

04 “Denial Is A River”

05 “Catfish”

06 “Skipp”

07 “Hide N Seek”

08 “Bloom”

09 “Wait”

10 “Death Roll”

11 “Profit”

12 “Boom Bap”

13 “Nissan Altima”

14 “GTFO”

15 “Huh!”

16 “Slide”

17 “Fireflies”

18 “Beverly Hills”

19 “Alligator Bites Never Heal”

Alligator Bites Never Heal is out 8/20 on TDE/Capitol.