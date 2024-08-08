Katy Perry Shares New Song “Lifetimes” As “Woman’s World” Drops Off Hot 100 After One Week

Last month, Katy Perry released “Woman’s World,” the universally disliked lead single from her new album 143 that’s arriving next month and features production from Dr. Luke and Max Martin. “Woman’s World” debuted at #63 on the Hot 100 chart and fell off after a week, and now the pop star is back with the house-inspired “Lifetimes.”

“‘Lifetimes’ is a song about eternal love,” Perry says. “I wrote it with my good friend and long-time collaborator Sarah Hudson, along with the incredible Vaughn Oliver. It’s about finding that one deep and satisfying love of your life. Personally, I don’t think a soulmate will always come in the form of a partner. It can come in all different ways, a child, a best friend, a pet. You’ll find each other, over and over again, for lifetimes.” The other credited co-writers are Dr. Luke, Lunchmoney Lewis, Rocco Valdes, Ryan Ogren, and Theron Thomas. Oliver and Dr. Luke produced.

Following the backlash to “Woman’s World,” Perry posted a video enthusiastically explaining the song was satire. She also unveiled ambient, instrumental, extended, a cappella, and sped up versions of “Woman’s World.” Below, watch the “Lifetimes” video directed by Stillz below and see the just-unveiled tracklist for 143.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Woman’s World”

02 “Gimme Gimme” (Feat. 21 Savage)

03 “Gorgeous” (Feat. Kim Petras)

04 “I’m His, He’s Mine” (Feat. Doechii)

05 “Crush”

06 “Lifetimes”

07 “All The Love”

08 “Nirvana”

09 “Artificial” (Feat. JID)

10 “Truth”

11 “Wonder”

143 is out 9/20 via Capitol.