Katy Perry Says “Woman’s World” Is Satire After Backlash

Earlier this week, Katy Perry released her new song “Woman’s World” from her upcoming album 143, which has production from Dr. Luke and Max Martin. The single was met with a wave of backlash, and now the pop star shared a video saying the track is satire.

“Woman’s World” has received negative reviews from The Guardian, Pitchfork, Vulture, The Music, Dazed, and more for its hollow feminist message and outdated brand of empowerment, especially considering its producer Dr. Luke was accused of drugging and raping Kesha, who unveiled her new song “Joyride” last week.

Today, Perry posted a video of herself on the music video set explaining, “Girlboss shit! You can do it! You go girl! You were born to shine! We’re having fun, being sarcastic with it, it’s very slapstick and very on the nose. And with this set, we’re, like, not about the male gaze, but we really are about the male gaze. We’re really overplaying it, and on the nose because we’re about to get smashed, which is like a reset for me and a reset for my idea of feminine divine and it’s a whole different world we go to after this. We wanted to open this video making it look like a super high gloss pop star video. And that’s what it is.” Watch below.