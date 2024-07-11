When Katy Perry first rose to fame, she did so in part by baiting controversy with “I Kissed A Girl.” Lately, as she begins to roll out her first album in four years, the Perry promo machine has been in high gear, once again causing a fuss.

Wednesday, Perry officially announced 143, her new LP. The title is code for “I love you.” In a press release, Perry explained, “I set out to create a bold, exuberant, celebratory dance-pop album with the symbolic 143 numerical expression of love as a throughline message.”

Teasers for lead single “Woman’s World” have been proliferating for weeks. Some have accused the associated artwork, one of several covers for the “Woman’s World” single, of ripping off Arca. Others have taken Perry to task for once again teaming with producer Dr. Luke, who wrote the song along with Perry, Vaughn Oliver, Aaron Joseph, and Rocco Did It Again.

Luke, born Łukasz Gottwald, was a close collaborator with Perry during her imperial run from 2008-2013, but she hasn’t worked with him since Kesha accused him of rape and other abuses in 2014. Kesha and Luke settled their long-running legal dispute last year. Perry was crucial to Luke’s defense in court, and some have interpreted the “Woman’s World” promo campaign as a jab at Kesha. Kesha seemingly responded to Perry’s renewed involvement with Luke by tweeting, “lol.”

Anyway, “Woman’s World” is out now. “It’s a woman’s world and you’re lucky to be living in it,” Perry sings on the chorus, among other pop-feminist slogans. Below, watch director Charlotte Rutherford’s music video for the song, which features a cameo from Trisha Paytas and, à la Kesha lately, a memorable scene at a gas station.

143 is out 9/20 via Capitol and is available for pre-order here.