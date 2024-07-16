Katy Perry’s new song “Woman’s World” is not good. Not only is the lead single to her upcoming album 143 about as beneficial to gender equality as a pink pussy hat, it was also written and produced with the disgraced Dr. Luke. Perry later insisted the song was satire, which would be more believable if the lyrics didn’t sound like a product of ChatGPT. But today, Perry has slightly improved “Woman’s World” by removing the lyrics altogether.

It’s pretty customary nowadays for pop stars to put out a handful of different versions of a new single; Ariana Grande did it earlier this year with “yes, and?,” following up the original with an instrumental version, an a cappella version, a sped up version, and more. Perry is doing something similar here with five alternate versions of “Woman’s World.” But because this is a woman’s world and we’re lucky to be living in it, the titles all have cutesy addendums like “Transcendental Version” (ambient), “BRB Woman Version” (instrumental), and “Doing The Most Version” (extended). Are you feeling the female empowerment now?

Taking the lyrics away does make “Woman’s World” a bit easier to stomach, but I regret to inform you that they’re all still credited to Dr. Luke. In 2014, Kesha filed a lawsuit against the producer for sexual assault and emotional abuse, which resulted in nearly a decade-long legal battle. (I’m reminding you because apparently Perry forgot.) If you must, listen to the new versions of “Woman’s World” below.