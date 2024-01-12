Ariana Grande – “yes, and?”

Ariana Grande spent last year focusing on her role in the film adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked, only popping back into the music world to hop on a Weeknd remix and celebrate ten years of her debut album Yours Truly with an anniversary edition. But last month, she teased new music and today it’s here.

Grande has shared “yes, and?,” her first new solo material since 2020’s Positions, which she co-wrote and co-produced with Ilya Salmanzadeh and Max Martin. Her seventh studio album hasn’t been officially announced but it’s rumored to be titled Eternal Sunshine.

Below, watch the “yes, and?” music video, directed by Christian Breslauer, which channels Paula Abdul’s “Cold Hearted” clip.