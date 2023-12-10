Ariana Grande Joins Mariah Carey At MSG, Teases New Music

Ariana Grande Joins Mariah Carey At MSG, Teases New Music

News December 10, 2023 8:39 AM By James Rettig

Ariana Grande made a surprise appearance during Mariah Carey’s Madison Square Garden holiday show on Saturday night. It was Grande’s first concert performance in two years. She came out to perform “Oh Santa!,” their 2020 collaborative track with Jennifer Hudson, who also performed it with them last night.

Grande’s public appearance comes just a couple days after she teased new music in an Instagram post, with photos of her in the studio. Grande’s most recent album was 2020’s Positions.

Here’s the “Oh Santa!” live video:

