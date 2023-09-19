The Tampa rapper and singer Doechii has talent and charisma to burn, and she seems to be on the precipice of something big. Last year, Doechii signed with TDE and released her she / her / black bitch EP. This year, she released the hid Kodak Black collab “What It Is (Block Boy)” and the “Int’l Players Anthem” freestyle “Universal Swamp Anthem.” Last month, Doechii came out with the clubby and excellent single “Booty Drop.” Now, she’s about to head out on tour with Doja Cat and Ice Spice, and she’s come out with another attention-grabbing single and video.

Doechii’s new track “Pacer,” which she previewed while performing at Coachella earlier this year, is very much in the Rico Nasty lane. It’s a shouty maximalist anthem, and Saint 808’s production is full of in-the-red electronic streaks and overdriven rock guitars. Over those digital crashes, Doechii screams that she’s a rock star and she’s on God’s time, as her voice moves between guttural roar and sweet drama-kid singing.

Director Nikko Lamere’s big-budget video goes full Halloween, playing around with S&M and goth-rave aesthetics. This is a big, fun, catchy song, and Doechii is very much hoping that you will notice. Watch the video below.