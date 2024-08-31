Modest Mouse Are Selling Over 500 Pieces Of Gear On Reverb

News August 31, 2024 12:51 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Modest Mouse Are Selling Over 500 Pieces Of Gear On Reverb

News August 31, 2024 12:51 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Modest Mouse are getting ready for their 20th anniversary tour for Good News For People Who Love Bad News. Isaac Brock has a habit of stocking up on maybe too much gear, and now he’s getting rid of over 500 pieces from his massive collection.

“A large part of why I decided to clear out some stuff that I even like is because I have option fatigue,” the singer told Reverb in a new video. “If I get interest in something, I get way too interested for a short amount of time. So I ended up buying every shitty drum machine I could possibly find.”

Earlier this year, Brock built his own studio called Ice Cream Party Studios. Below, watch a video from a few days ago of Brock discussing the gear he’s selling, and watch a video from a few months ago of Brock talking about Ice Cream Party Studios.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Neil Young Explains Crazy Horse Tour Cancelation, Says He’s Planning To Return To The Road With Promise Of The Real

3 days ago 0

Here’s The First Look At Scott Stapp As Frank Sinatra In The New Ronald Reagan Biopic

3 days ago 0

Ween Cancel Chocolate & Cheese Anniversary Show, Not Touring “For The Foreseeable Future”

3 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest