Modest Mouse Are Selling Over 500 Pieces Of Gear On Reverb
Modest Mouse are getting ready for their 20th anniversary tour for Good News For People Who Love Bad News. Isaac Brock has a habit of stocking up on maybe too much gear, and now he’s getting rid of over 500 pieces from his massive collection.
“A large part of why I decided to clear out some stuff that I even like is because I have option fatigue,” the singer told Reverb in a new video. “If I get interest in something, I get way too interested for a short amount of time. So I ended up buying every shitty drum machine I could possibly find.”
Earlier this year, Brock built his own studio called Ice Cream Party Studios. Below, watch a video from a few days ago of Brock discussing the gear he’s selling, and watch a video from a few months ago of Brock talking about Ice Cream Party Studios.