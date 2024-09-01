Lana Del Rey Responds To Alligator Tour Guide Relationship Rumors

You may have heard that Lana Del Rey has a new man. The singer doesn’t only date musicians — she dates former cops, too! — and so it didn’t seem too out of pocket when, a few days ago, rumors of her dating an alligator tour guide began to spread. But sometimes rumors are just that.

The man in question, Jeremy Dufrene, reportedly works as an airboat captain in Louisiana where he takes tourists around the local swamps and marshes. They’ve known each other for at least a few years now, but fans got real curious after Del Rey shared an Instagram post in May seemingly referring to Dufrene as “[her] guy.” Then she walked around Reading Festival holding hands with the dude. Now, she’s responded. Kind of.

A celebrity news Instagram page posted about Del Rey and her assumed beau, writing in the caption that Dufrene was recently separated from his wife, and referencing a tweet that appeared to be from Dufrene’s daughter saying she’d only found out about the relationship through social media. Del Rey responded in a comment: “No.” And in another: “Also, that’s not his daughter on Twitter.”

It’s unclear what, exactly, Del Rey is denying here. She’s nothing if not ambiguous! But you can see the comments below and try to deduce their meaning yourself below.