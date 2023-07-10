Lana Del Rey Shades Ex-Boyfriend With New “Chemtrails Over The Country Club” Lyrics

Lana Del Rey changed some lyrics to “Chemtrails Over The Country Club” during her performance at BST Hyde Park in London on Sunday night. Those lyrics seemingly took aim at ex-boyfriend Sean Larkin, a retired police officer and former Live PD television personality, who recently joined a new show on Fox News’ streaming service Fox Nation.

“He’s born in December and got married when we were still together,” she sang during the song. “He got married when we were in couple’s therapy together, sometimes I wonder what his wife would think if she knew.”

LDR and Larkin were romantically linked in 2019 and 2020. When she announced her latest album Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, she placed a single billboard advertising it in Larkin’s hometown of Tulsa.