Lana Del Rey Put The Only Billboard For Her New Album In Cop Ex-Boyfriend’s City
Lana Del Rey is releasing her next album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. in March. She has chosen to promote it with one solitary billboard in Tulsa, Oklahoma. This does not seem like a randomly made decision, and indeed it’s not. While calling attention to the billboard on her private @honeymoon Instagram account, LDR writes, “It’s personal.”
How so? It’s probably related to Del Rey’s ex-boyfriend Sean “Sticks” Larkin living in Tulsa. Larkin is the cop who used to appear in the reality show Live PD, and he’s likely the inspiration for the Chemtrails Over The Country Club track “Tulsa Jesus Freak.” It appears that she’s chosen to post the billboard in his city as some sort of fuck-you gesture. Either that or she just really wants Oklahomans to know about subterranean California locales.
Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. is out 3/10 on Polydor/Interscope.