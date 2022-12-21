Lana Del Rey Put The Only Billboard For Her New Album In Cop Ex-Boyfriend’s City

Lana Del Rey is releasing her next album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. in March. She has chosen to promote it with one solitary billboard in Tulsa, Oklahoma. This does not seem like a randomly made decision, and indeed it’s not. While calling attention to the billboard on her private @honeymoon Instagram account, LDR writes, “It’s personal.”

How so? It’s probably related to Del Rey’s ex-boyfriend Sean “Sticks” Larkin living in Tulsa. Larkin is the cop who used to appear in the reality show Live PD, and he’s likely the inspiration for the Chemtrails Over The Country Club track “Tulsa Jesus Freak.” It appears that she’s chosen to post the billboard in his city as some sort of fuck-you gesture. Either that or she just really wants Oklahomans to know about subterranean California locales.

lana del rey putting up just one billboard for her album in her ex boyfriends city and then posting about it is so lana del rey pic.twitter.com/JVWD84lLXc — terrence (@honeym0000n) December 19, 2022

Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. is out 3/10 on Polydor/Interscope.