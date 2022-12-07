Lana Del Rey has announced a new album, Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. It will be out on March 10, and it’s the follow-up to her pair of 2021 albums, Chemtrails Over The Country Club and Blue Banisters.

The album artwork reveals that it has production credits by Mike Hermosa, Jack Antonoff, Drew Erickson, Zach Dawes, and Benji; it’ll contain guest features from Jon Batiste, Bleachers, Father John Misty, Tommy Genesis, SYML, and Judah Smith. (Smith is the pastor at Churchome, the celebrity church that LDR is frequently photographed at.) Today, she’s sharing the album’s title track, which was co-written by LDR and Hermosa, and was produced by Hermosa, Antonoff, Erickson, and Dawes.

Del Rey shared a statement via her private Instagram account thanking all of the collaborators that are featured on the record. (Preview: “Father John Misty for singing with me and letting me continue to revel in his literal comic genius. Seriously, the funniest.”)

“So it’s coming out in March and thank you to you guys for listening!” Del Rey wrote. “The music is for fun and for you and for me and not always free unless you’re streaming ha – but spirited with the best of intentions.”

Listen below.

Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd is out 3/10. Pre-order it here.