Selena Gomez Attends Telluride High School Volleyball Game After Seeing Sign Request

A lot of celebrities and otherwise rich people enjoy visiting Telluride, the Colorado town known for its skiing in the cold months and its festivals in the warmer ones. Selena Gomez was there recently for the Telluride Film Festival, and during her stay, she made a stop at Telluride High School to say hello to their girls’ volleyball team.

Gomez documented the experience on Instagram, posting a photo of a sign she presumably saw while out and about in Telluride: “Selena Gomez, please sing the National Anthem @ one of [our] home games.” I’m not sure if she wound up singing, but Gomez did pay the volleyball team a visit. “They asked!!” Gomez captioned her Instagram post. “Couldn’t help it, it’s my first time in Telluride!”

Much cooler than anything I saw at all the sports games I went to in high school. See Gomez’s post below.