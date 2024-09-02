Chappell Roan recently posted a series of TikTok videos in which she condemned inappropriate, invasive behavior from weirdos disguised as “superfans”: “I embrace the success of the project, the love I feel, and the gratitude I have,” the pop star said. “What I do not accept are creepy people, being touched, and being followed.” She made some excellent points, and while some folks have told on themselves by lashing out over her setting simple boundaries, fellow famous people are corroborating her message. Hayley Williams thanked her for saying it, and now, Jewel is also chiming in.

Jewel, who was once a Top 10 hitmaker herself, took to TikTok over the weekend to voice her thoughts as someone who’s also dealt with a ton of harassment. “Good Luck, Babe!” was playing in the background, naturally. Here’s what Jewel said:

I am weighing in on Chappell Roan, the drama of it all. I saw that she had to turn off her comments because of her recent post just saying being stalked and having people grab you in public isn’t OK as a celebrity. It’s really interesting, a lot of the comments are saying: “You shouldn’t have chosen your job then.” It’s a really interesting thing and I get to speak as an elder stateswoman. So I’ll give you an example… [My hair] went grey overnight when I was 21 years old with my first daughter. It was so scary. This person was leaving fire bombs outside my house. I was getting death threats saying I would be shot from the stage. I’ve had hundreds of stalkers in my career and it’s not OK. It made me step back from my own career. I quit after Spirit, after “Hands,” because it was just too much. And I have a lot of trauma from my childhood, so fans grabbing me, touching me, turning me around, crowding me, just wasn’t good. I learned with time that I could talk to my fans and say “you can’t come within six feet of me.” I was in Beverly Hills a couple of weeks ago. A fan to this day put their hand out to show me a safe gesture, only came six feet from me, and said “I just want to tell you how much I love your music.” That was so nice! It made me feel so safe! I could choose to take a picture safely. It was so nice, but the amount of times I was chased in airports because I wouldn’t stop — because if I stopped once a mob would happen. I remember a guy calling me a bitch yelling at me through the airport — “Fucking bitch! You think you’re all that!” — like, we shouldn’t make people feel unsafe. We shouldn’t feel entitled to touch their bodies. It’s not cool. So, Chappell, full support. I’m glad people are talking about it. It’s something people typically just haven’t talked about. I’m proud of what you’re doing. And everybody, I hope you all know that everybody is worthy of compassion. Even if you’re rich. Even if you’re famous. We must show, if that’s a value of ours, to have compassion. To be tolerant, we have to be willing to understand the joys and the struggles of other people’s lives.

