Back in January, Sleater-Kinney released Little Rope, their 11th studio album and second recorded as the duo of Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein. It’s about time for a deluxe version, and today, right on time, they’ve announced that it’s coming out this October. It’ll feature a handful of bonus tracks, including “Here Today,” which you can hear now.

Little Rope (Deluxe) also includes new songs “This Time” and “Nothing To Lose,” as well as a few live and “frayed” versions of songs on the original tracklist. The album was written in the wake of tragedy in Brownstein’s personal life, and while “Here Today” doesn’t explicitly reference loss, it does allude to the impermanence of things: “Mothers, children, lovers, friends/ We all belong to someone else,” Tucker sings over some beefy low-end guitars. “Here today and gone the next.” Listen to that and see the Little Rope (Deluxe) tracklist below.

<a href="https://sleaterkinney.bandcamp.com/track/here-today">Here Today by Sleater-Kinney</a>

TRACKLIST:

Disc 1:

01 “Hell”

02 “Needlessly Wild”

03 “Say It Like You Mean It”

04 “Hunt You Down”

05 “Small Finds”

06 “Don’t Feel Right”

07 “Six Mistakes”

08 “Crusader”

09 “Dress Yourself”

10 “Untidy Creature”

Disc 2:

01 “This Time”

02 “Here Today”

03 “Nothing To Lose”

04 “Hell” – Live

05 “Say It Like You Mean It” – Live

06 “Needlessly Wild” – Live

07 “Say It Like You Mean It” – Frayed Version

08 “Hunt You Down” – Frayed Version

09 “Untidy Creature” – Frayed Version

Little Rope (Deluxe) is out 10/4 via Loma Vista. Pre-save/pre-order it here.