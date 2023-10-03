Sleater-Kinney have announced a new album, Little Rope, their follow-up to 2021’s Path Of Wellness and the second album they recorded after the departure of longtime drummer Janet Weiss. After self-producing Path Of Wellness, the duo of Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker turned to the always in-demand John Congleton to produce this one. “We’ve actually wanted to work with John for a long time, but it wasn’t until this record that the stars aligned and we made it happen,” Tucker said in a press bio.

They recorded Little Rope with Congleton at Flora Recording & Playback in Portland, Oregon. Its origin stemmed from some harrowing circumstances. Last fall, Brownstein received a call from Tucker, who was still listed as an emergency contact on her passport form. The American embassy in Italy had been trying to get in touch with Brownstein: Her mother and stepfather had been killed in a car accident while vacationing there.

Trying to come to terms with that tragedy, the pair continued working on the rough sketches that they had already mapped out for their next album. “I don’t think I’ve played guitar that much since my teens or early twenties,” Brownstein noted. “Literally moving my fingers across the fretboard for hours on end to remind myself I was still capable of basic motor skills, of movement, of existing.”

Today, Sleater-Kinney are sharing the album’s lead single, “Hell,” which comes with a music video directed by Ashley Connor and starring Miranda July. Some lyrics: “Hell don’t have no worries/ Hell don’t have no past/ Hell is just a signpost when you take a certain path.”

Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Hell”

02 “Needlessly Wild”

03 “Say It Like You Mean It”

04 “Hunt You Down”

05 “Small Finds”

06 “Don’t Feel Right”

07 “Six Mistakes”

08 “Crusader”

09 “Dress Yourself”

10 “Untidy Creature”

TOUR DATES:

11/10 London, UK @ Pitchfork London Roundhouse

11/19 Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital

02/28 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

02/29 Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

03/01 Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

03/02 Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater

03/04 Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

03/05 Dallas, TX @ Studio at the Factory

03/06 Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

03/08 New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater

03/09 Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

03/11 Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

03/12 Washington, DC @ The Anthem

03/13 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

03/14 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

03/16 New York, NY @ Racket

03/17 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

03/18 Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

03/20 Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

03/21 Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

03/22 Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

03/23 St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

03/25 Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

03/26 Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

03/28 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

03/29 Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

03/30 San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

03/31 San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

04/02 Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

04/03 Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

04/04 Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue

04/05 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

Little Rope is out 1/19 via Loma Vista. Pre-order it here.