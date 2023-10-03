Sleater-Kinney – “Hell”
Sleater-Kinney have announced a new album, Little Rope, their follow-up to 2021’s Path Of Wellness and the second album they recorded after the departure of longtime drummer Janet Weiss. After self-producing Path Of Wellness, the duo of Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker turned to the always in-demand John Congleton to produce this one. “We’ve actually wanted to work with John for a long time, but it wasn’t until this record that the stars aligned and we made it happen,” Tucker said in a press bio.
They recorded Little Rope with Congleton at Flora Recording & Playback in Portland, Oregon. Its origin stemmed from some harrowing circumstances. Last fall, Brownstein received a call from Tucker, who was still listed as an emergency contact on her passport form. The American embassy in Italy had been trying to get in touch with Brownstein: Her mother and stepfather had been killed in a car accident while vacationing there.
Trying to come to terms with that tragedy, the pair continued working on the rough sketches that they had already mapped out for their next album. “I don’t think I’ve played guitar that much since my teens or early twenties,” Brownstein noted. “Literally moving my fingers across the fretboard for hours on end to remind myself I was still capable of basic motor skills, of movement, of existing.”
Today, Sleater-Kinney are sharing the album’s lead single, “Hell,” which comes with a music video directed by Ashley Connor and starring Miranda July. Some lyrics: “Hell don’t have no worries/ Hell don’t have no past/ Hell is just a signpost when you take a certain path.”
Watch and listen below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Hell”
02 “Needlessly Wild”
03 “Say It Like You Mean It”
04 “Hunt You Down”
05 “Small Finds”
06 “Don’t Feel Right”
07 “Six Mistakes”
08 “Crusader”
09 “Dress Yourself”
10 “Untidy Creature”
TOUR DATES:
11/10 London, UK @ Pitchfork London Roundhouse
11/19 Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital
02/28 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
02/29 Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
03/01 Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
03/02 Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater
03/04 Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
03/05 Dallas, TX @ Studio at the Factory
03/06 Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
03/08 New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater
03/09 Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
03/11 Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
03/12 Washington, DC @ The Anthem
03/13 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
03/14 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
03/16 New York, NY @ Racket
03/17 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
03/18 Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
03/20 Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
03/21 Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
03/22 Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
03/23 St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
03/25 Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
03/26 Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
03/28 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
03/29 Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
03/30 San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
03/31 San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
04/02 Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
04/03 Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
04/04 Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue
04/05 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
Little Rope is out 1/19 via Loma Vista. Pre-order it here.