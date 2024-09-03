The Los Angeles noise-pop band Mo Dotti are gearing up to share their new album Opaque later this month. (According to their Bandcamp page, each vinyl LP will vary in color so that they can recycle as much wax as possible, which is cool.) We’ve already heard “lucky boy,” and today, they’ve shared another single called “whirling sad.”

In describing “whirling sad,” Mo Dotti cite the influence of “vintage Lush, the sweeter side of My Bloody Valentine, and SST [Records]-era Dinosaur Jr.” Those notes come through in the song’s scrappy production, catchy melody, and of course, some very loud guitars. Watch Shelly Schimek’s music video for it below.

Opaque will be self-released on 9/20.