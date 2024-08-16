Last year, LA’s Mo Dotti released the single “For Everyone And You.” On Tuesday, the noise-pop band announced their debut album Opaque and unveiled the nostalgic single “lucky boy.”

While there is a shoegaze revival going on, few groups incorporate the sloppy chaos of Dinosaur Jr. or the jangly delight of the Sundays into their fuzz the way Mo Dotti do, especially in “lucky boy.” The track comes with an accompanying video consisting of footage from Slide Away Fest shot by Sophie Negrini; watch it below.

01 “pale blue afternoon”

02 “lucky boy”

03 “really wish”

04 “wave goodbye”

05 “carnelian”

06 “whirling sad”

07 “for anyone and you”

08 “wasted delay”

09 “never comes around”

10 “dead to me”

Opaque is out 9/20.