Mo Dotti – “For Everyone And You” & “Late August Early September”

New Music November 3, 2023 2:33 PM By Chris DeVille

Mo Dotti – “For Everyone And You” & “Late August Early September”

New Music November 3, 2023 2:33 PM By Chris DeVille

The Los Angeles noise-pop band Mo Dotti’s have two new songs out today, and both are gems. On “For Everyone And You,” Gina Negrini’s gentle, aching voice is at the center of a hard-charging shoegaze storm, like if “Only Shallow” was a Sundays song. B-side “Late August Early September” is more abstract and maybe more beautiful too, letting Negrini drift away into melodic singsong within a wave of droning feedback. The single is billed as our first preview of Mo Dotti’s debut album dropping next year. Check out both tracks below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Discontent At Discogs

2 days ago 0

The Beatles – “Now And Then”

1 day ago 0

Lauryn Hill Postpones Another Miseducation Show Due To Vocal Strain

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest