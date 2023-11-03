The Los Angeles noise-pop band Mo Dotti’s have two new songs out today, and both are gems. On “For Everyone And You,” Gina Negrini’s gentle, aching voice is at the center of a hard-charging shoegaze storm, like if “Only Shallow” was a Sundays song. B-side “Late August Early September” is more abstract and maybe more beautiful too, letting Negrini drift away into melodic singsong within a wave of droning feedback. The single is billed as our first preview of Mo Dotti’s debut album dropping next year. Check out both tracks below.

