Big Sean Is No Fun Now

Technically speaking, Big Sean’s not releasing his debut self-help book until January, but his new song “Typecast” feels like an earnest head start. There, he flexes his self-attributed knack for words of wisdom: “Could build a damn positive affirmation gallery.” It’s a boast and a product description for Better Me Than You, a competently constructed but bland album that too often confuses generic therapy speak for depth. Thematically, the dad raps are a sign of maturation from a skillful yet mischievous rapper who once bragged about being 10 feet tall when standing atop his own dick. But intentions and themes aren’t replacements for effectively leveraged imagination, and artistically, personal evolution doesn’t mean much if your songwriting skills don’t grow with it.

Cohesive and effectively sequenced, Better Me Than You is a structurally sound LP. Hit-Boy, Thundercat, and others create a pensive, brooding ambiance that mirrors Sean’s mood; aural synths meet naked ruminations that linger like troubling thoughts. Framed in muted soul, tracks like the “On Up” ring through with clarity, conviction, and the hard-earned ease of someone at home with themselves. The Charlie Wilson-assisted “Break The Cycle” merges Sean’s customary agility with lucid introspection: “They catch me on the Canon, movin’ candidly/ And even though I’m out the frame, they pan to me.” That couplet is a sweet spot for Sean — tidy, quippy, and incisive without careening into plainspoken platitudes or punchlines that are cheesier than clever.

Big Sean has never been a super innovative aesthete. But he’s a more refined vocalist than given credit for, stretching his tones to evoke everything from exasperation (“IDFWU”) to frenzied exhilaration (“Paradise”) depending on the song. (If people could get past his weakest one-liners, they wouldn’t accuse him of biting Baby Keem, but alas…) He taps into this bag on the gothic, pulsating “Yes,” where he twists his “yes” pronunciation to a hook that’s simple and anthemic. It’s a refreshing change of pace for an album that’s too one-note to support Sean’s shallow prose, made even more hollow by his increasingly insular subject matter. For the most well-rounded artists, the concept of maturity is a gateway to greatness. For less advanced songwriters, it can be a trap door. Sometime around Detroit 2, Sean fell down the hatch.

Sean’s always had difficulty broaching more serious topics, too often telling rather than showing. As a result, even his most revealing lyrics can feel like underwritten CliffsNotes for his own biography. “Back to back with thе prayers, so many times I gotta memorize/ I done seen so much pain that shit got me desensitized,” he raps on “This N That,” a rote “trials and tribulations” anthem that’s vague and flavorless enough to live up to its song title. That lack of sauce translates to the hooks, too. On “Something,” he wastes a SYD feature on a chorus that sounds like half-hearted advice from a friend who’s lowkey tired of your shit. The Eryn Allen Kane-assisted “Apologize” isn’t much better, with Kane herself delivering a heavy-handed quip that could come from the most annoying girl you’ve ever met: “Accountability starts with self-observation/ And I can’t help you with that.”

While Kane secures the most cringe bar for that round, Sean himself more than fulfills the role throughout Better Me Than You. The project is littered with mindless mental health cliches: Redirect your energy. Let it be. Focus on what you can control. Wake up early. Drink water. All fair sentiments. But these sorts of hackneyed one-liners aren’t even cool enough to be your AIM away message 20 years ago. That lameness pretty much climaxes on “Clarity (Skit),” which is every bit as unimaginative as it sounds. Here, Big Sean wades into the deepest depths of self-parody, with his spoken word flow spilling out as an unsuccessful slam poetry audition: “The clearer you are, the closer you are to clairvoyant/ But they’d rather see you clear avoiding/ Yeah, they’d rather keep you mad, thinking, ‘Fuck the world’/ But what you mean, “Fuck the world?” You talking ’bout Mother Earth?”

The defense for Big Sean’s new album is institutional at this point. Every “mature” or “experimental” LP comes prepackaged with the excuse that so and so was trying something different and that we should be happy about their willingness to change. They’ll say they thought we wanted so and so to be inventive. They’ll lament that we’ll never be happy. People across X are already saying Big Sean’s new album is for folks who’ve grown up. More accurately, though, it’s for folks who love saying they’ve grown up. It’s for your ex-girlfriend who’s decided she’s really into crystals and won’t settle for less because what’s for her is for her. It’s for the ex-basketball star who fancies himself an enlightened thinker because the pandemic made him a YouTube scholar. It’s predictable — it’s banal — a low entry point into a world of ideas that stopped being novel at least since Tumblr came around. In short, it’s a Kyrie Irving album.

In more ways than one, Sean’s always been the Uncle Drew of hip-hop: a mesmerizing talent whose impact has never quite matched his dazzling individual skillset. They’re phenoms that can translate their abilities into nearly any ecosystem, even if they aren’t suited to be one unto themselves, like, say, a LeBron James, Giannis Antetounkoumpo or Stephen Curry. In music terms, the equivalent would be figures like Jay-Z, ‘Ye and 2Pac. Through this context, Sean’s place in the rap hierarchy becomes a bit more clear.

Sean’s never quite earned the national reverence Kyrie’s gotten through the years, but the players respect him, even if he’s never truly approached the realm of rap’s Big 3. In a recent interview, Sean said he’d always been part of that conversation. As a competitor it’s only right he feels that way, even if it’s not true. Generally speaking, from about 2012 to now, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and J. Cole have been understood as the most potent combination of critical acclaim, skill, and commercial success. When they drop, slot them into that #1 slot on the Billboard 200. Handing their albums a platinum plaque is only a formality, given their rabid fanbases.