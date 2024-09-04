In 2021, Boy Harsher released their latest album, the spectacular The Runner (Original Soundtrack). Now, Augustus Muller, who serves as one-half of that duo, is joining forces with Cooper B. Handy of LUCY for a new project called Safe Mind.

Handy appeared on the infectious The Runner (Original Soundtrack) highlight “Autonomy,” so the collaboration makes perfect sense. Safe Mind’s debut song “6′ Pole” is out now, and it’s an ebullient sprawl of electronic mischief. Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

10/02 – Amherst, MA @ The Drake

10/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Foto Club

10/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ TV Eye

10/05 – San Francisco, CA @ Neck of the Woods

10/07 – Los Angeles @ Moroccan Lounge