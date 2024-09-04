Last month, Thus Love returned with the announcement of All Pleasure, the follow-up to their 2022 debut Memorial. The Vermont post-punk group unveiled “Birthday Song,” and now they’re back with “On The Floor.”

“‘On The Floor’ was actually written while we were touring in support of the first album, and it was a song we played live a lot,” the band explained. “It’s probably the song from this album that would have been most at home on Memorial, so when it came time to sequence All Pleasure, it made sense to us that ‘On The Floor’ would be the first song — acting as a literal bridge from the first album to All Pleasure. The song itself might be the most pointed and direct on the entire record — how we often have to look outside of formal schooling for true education and how easy it is to be complicit in systems of oppression.”

The tune comes with a music video directed by Augie Voss and Benni Shumlin, who added:

The video for “On The Floor” was truly a community effort. It’s a timeless, sweaty, rager of a song, and it opens and sets the tone for Thus Love’s new album — and Southern Vermont delivered. We were able to lean into these sensual juxtapositions — skin on metal, oil and sweat; we were literally and figuratively given the keys to these bizarre industrial spaces and machines, that allowed us to let loose like kids in a sandbox. Leather jackets, motorcycles, and junkyards are wonderfully overplayed images, so much that they have lost their context a little bit, which leaves space for play; a cow barn in bondage or a dance with an excavator… in the beautiful world of Thus Love, why not?

Check it out below.

All Pleasure is out 11/1 on Captured Tracks.