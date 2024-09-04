Over four decades ago, brothers Jim and William Reid were briefly in a band called the Poppy Seeds. Now, you know them as the Jesus And Mary Chain, and they’re nodding to their super-early days with a new single today called “Pop Seeds.”

The Reids conceived of “Pop Seeds” during the sessions for their March 2024 album Glasgow Eyes. While that album leaned a bit darker in tone, “Pop Seeds” is cheerful, psychedelic jangle-pop, billed as a “nostalgic evocation of the shared psychic landscape which led to the formation of the Jesus and Mary Chain, and which Jim and William depict in their new memoir Never Understood.” Listen to it below.