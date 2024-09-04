Watch Tierra Whack Perform “Moovies” And “Shower Song” Medley On Fallon

News September 4, 2024 11:12 AM By Abby Jones

Watch Tierra Whack Perform “Moovies” And “Shower Song” Medley On Fallon

News September 4, 2024 11:12 AM By Abby Jones

Earlier this year, Tierra Whack released World Wide Whack, her official debut album (despite having put out quite a bit of music before). It’s one of the best albums of the year so far, and she brought two of its highlights — “Moovies” and “Shower Song” — to Fallon Tuesday night.

The Philly rapper and singer blended both songs into a medley, joined by a live backing band. It looked like she was having a ton of fun performing it, and you can watch it below.

Abby Jones Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Number Ones: Justin Bieber’s “Love Yourself”

3 days ago 0

Jewel Supports Chappell Roan Setting Boundaries With Fans: “I’ve Had Hundreds Of Stalkers”

2 days ago 0

Watch Joe Keery As Stephen Malkmus And Jason Schwartzman & Tim Heidecker As Matador Records Execs In A Clip From Pavements

1 day ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest