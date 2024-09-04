Earlier this year, Tierra Whack released World Wide Whack, her official debut album (despite having put out quite a bit of music before). It’s one of the best albums of the year so far, and she brought two of its highlights — “Moovies” and “Shower Song” — to Fallon Tuesday night.

The Philly rapper and singer blended both songs into a medley, joined by a live backing band. It looked like she was having a ton of fun performing it, and you can watch it below.