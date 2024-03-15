Stream Tierra Whack’s Official Debut Album World Wide Whack

Tierra Whack took her sweet time on World Wide Whack. It’s been six years since the Philly rapper and singer released Whack World, the brilliantly colorful and wonderfully weird visual album that burned through 15 songs in 15 minutes. The project introduced Whack as a performer with a startlingly specific point of view, a deft rapper with a knack for hypnotic melody and a penchant for pleasingly bizarre left turns. She’s released music since then, including a series of EPs loosely geared around pop, rap, and R&B, but we’ve been waiting a long time for a new statement release.

All that time in the lab paid off. World Wide Whack delivers. It’s being billed as Whack’s official debut album, which, sure. We’ve been through this semantic dance before, especially with rappers. At 37 minutes, it lets the songs stretch out to normal pop single length but still avoids the kind of sprawling bloat that used to hinder marquee releases like this, keeping intact the style and whimsy that made Whack World so entertaining. (Based on the running time of the new Ariana Grande and Dua Lipa albums, it feels like we’re in a golden age for blessedly short LPs.)

Whack is still making odd, inspired choices like shifting into garbled nonsense at the end of “Burning Brains” or building a whole song around how good she sounds singing in the shower, but the album also has a breezy pop-R&B sheen that makes me feel like it could become a huge deal commercially. Even the streak of melancholy that runs through much of the record doesn’t stop it from hitting like a summer blockbuster.

Stream World Wide Whack below.

World Wide Whack is out now on Interscope.