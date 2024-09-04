Harmony Korine Discusses Burial’s Score For Controversial Baby Invasion Movie: “The Music Was Sent Through PS5″

Harmony Korine’s new movie Baby Invasion just premiered at Venice, and it has a score by Burial. Neither of those guys are necessarily known for approaching their respective fields in a conventional manner. When I first heard the news, I was picturing the polarizing filmmaker and the elusive musician having a really strange conversation in a diner at 2 a.m. or something, but turns out that was very much not the case. During a panel accompanying the premiere of Baby Invasion, Korine — who, Variety notes, was puffing on a cigar the whole time — was sent Burial’s score through PlayStation 5.

Like last year’s Travis Scott-starring Aggro Drift, Baby Invasion is styled like a first-person shooter game, using AI and video game engines to help bring it to life. Interesting choices! Korine said he didn’t want to reveal too much about working with Burial out of “respect” for the producer, who spent the first few years of his music career entirely anonymous and has since kept an extremely low public profile. And so what better way for them to collaborate on a video game-inspired film than communicate through PS5?

“I mean, Burial’s amazing,” Korine said. “He’s a legend. We got in touch with each other, but I never actually met Burial and I never actually spoke with Burial… So it was all done through Discord messages, and we’d kind of talk on PS5. And then the music was sent through PS5.”

Per IMDb, Baby Invasion chronicles “a group of mercenaries using baby faces as avatars. Tasked with entering mansions of the rich and powerful, players must explore every rabbit hole before time runs out.” So, probably not a Trash Humpers prequel. It doesn’t have a release date yet, but is expected to come out sometime this year or in early 2025.

