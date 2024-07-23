Burial Scores New Harmony Korine Movie Baby Invasion

Harmony Korine, the divisive director of movies like Kids, last year’s Aggro Drift, Gummo, and Spring Breakers (excuse me, SPRAAANG BREAKERRRRS) is set to release a new film, Baby Invasion, and IndieWire reports that its score will be done by Burial.

Here’s the movie’s official synopsis: “Baby Invasion is a new ultra-realistic, multiplayer FPS game following a group of mercenaries using baby faces as avatars to conceal their identity. Tasked with entering mansions of the rich and powerful and leaving nothing behind, players must explore every rabbit hole before time runs out.”

Set to premiere at Venice Film Festival, which runs from August 28 to September 7, Baby Invasion apparently incorporates AI and gaming engines to let viewers “remix” the storyline — a description that sounds like pure tech gibberish to me, but go off I guess. “We’ll create these almost like freakish cartoon filters that these invaders will have, that they’ll wear throughout, but then you could also possibly change them as you go,” Korine told IndieWire.

Also premiering at Venice this year will be Pavements, Alex Ross Perry’s Pavement film, and Omar Apollos acting debut in Luca Guadagnino’s Queer.