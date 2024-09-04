Weezer Announce Blue Album Box Set Enclosed In A Sweater

Today in Minnesota, Weezer are kicking off their Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour in celebration of the 30th anniversary of their self-titled debut, aka the Blue Album. They’ve also chosen this date to announce a new Blue Album box set that comes enclosed in a sweater.

Coming Nov. 1, Blue Album 30th Anniversary Edition will of course be available in multiple formats including digitally, as a 3-CD set, and as a Super Deluxe Edition vinyl box set with 4 LPs, a 10″, and a 7″. That last version is billed as the most comprehensive version of the Blue Album to date. It adds up to 50 songs, 36 of them previously unreleased, including eight “Kitchen Tape Demos,” 22 early practice and live recordings, six tracks from BBC radio sessions, and four more from Weezer’s LMU sessions. There are also new liner notes by Weezer historian Karl Koch from issue #18 of the Weezine to go along with a new layout featuring previously unreleased photos. There are also four lithographs, a poster, a song-themed sticker sheet, a 12-sided die (naturally), and an enamel Bokkus pin. The 3xCD version has the lithographs, the poster, the stickers, the 12-sided die, the enamel pin, and Weezine issue #18 as well.

As for the sweater thing: In the spirit of “Undone (The Sweater Song),” all copies of the box set come with “sweater” embossed graphics featuring a pullable and retractable thread, but 100 copies of an Ultra Limited Edition version will be wrapped in an actual knit sweater with a certificate signed by the band members. “Pull this thread as I walk away” at your own risk.

Along with the announcement, Weezer have shared the earliest known recording of “Undone (The Sweater Song)” culled from their first ever band practice. Listen below, where you can also find the full tracklists for the various editions.

LP 1 – ALBUM REMASTERED

SIDE A

1. My Name Is Jonas

2. No One Else

3. The World Has Turned And Left Me Here

4. Buddy Holly

5. Undone – The Sweater Song

6. Surf Wax America

SIDE B

1. Say It Ain’t So

2. In The Garage

3. Holiday

4. Only In Dreams

LP2 – THE KITCHEN TAPE DEMOS

SIDE A

1. Say It Ain’t So *

2. The World Has Turned And Left Me Here *

3. Paperface

4. Undone – The Sweater Song

SIDE B

1. Thief, You’ve Taken All That Was Me *

2. My Name Is Jonas *

3. Let’s Sew Our Pants Together *

4. Only In Dreams

LP3 – THE EARLY RECORDINGS

SIDE A

1. I Can’t Forget The Way (Third Practice) *

2. Undone – The Sweater Song (Third Practice) *

3. The World Has Turned And Left Me Here (Third Practice) *

4. Windows Down (Garage Practice) *

5. My Name Is Jonas (Garage Practice) *

SIDE B

1. Only In Dreams (Garage Practice) *

2. Superman (Garage Practice) *

3. Dawn Sets Upon Us (Garage Practice) *

4. Just What I Needed (Rehearsal Demo) *

5. Buddy Holly (Rehearsal Demo) *

LP4 – THE EARLY LIVE RECORDINGS

SIDE A

1. Let’s Sew Our Pants Together (Live at 8121 Club) *

2. Paperface (Live at 8121 Club) *

3. Only In Dreams (Live at 8121 Club) *

4. Conversationalist (Wax Cover/Adaptation) (Live at Coconut Teaszer) *

5. Undone – The Sweater Song (Live at English Acid) *

6. My Name Is Jonas (Live at English Acid) *

SIDE B

1. No One Else (Live at Club Lingerie) *

2. The World Has Turned And Left Me Here (Live at Club Lingerie) *

3. Jamie (Live at Club Lingerie) *

4. Lullabye For Wayne (Live at Club Lingerie) *

5. Say It Ain’t So (Live at Club Lingerie) *

6. China Grove (Live at Club Lingerie) *

10-INCH – BBC RECORDINGS (45RPM)

SIDE A

1. My Name Is Jonas (Live on BBC Evening Sessions) *

2. In The Garage (Live on BBC Evening Sessions) *

3. No One Else (Live on BBC Evening Sessions) *

SIDE B

1. Surf Wax America (Live on BBC Evening Sessions) *

2. Buddy Holly (Acoustic – Live on Greater London Radio) **

3. Undone – The Sweater Song (Acoustic – Live on Greater London Radio) **

7-INCH – LMU SESSIONS (33 1/3 RPM)

SIDE A

1. Jamie (Take 6)

2. My Name Is Jonas *

SIDE B

1. Jamie (Take 5) *

2. Lullabye for Wayne *

DELUXE 3CD

CD1

1. My Name Is Jonas

2. No One Else

3. The World Has Turned And Left Me Here

4. Buddy Holly

5. Undone – The Sweater Song

6. Surf Wax America

7. Say It Ain’t So

8. In The Garage

9. Holiday

10. Only In Dreams

11. My Name Is Jonas (Live on BBC Evening Sessions) *

12. In The Garage (Live on BBC Evening Sessions) *

13. No One Else (Live on BBC Evening Sessions) *

14. Surf Wax America (Live on BBC Evening Sessions) *

15. Buddy Holly (Acoustic – Live on Greater London Radio) **

16. Undone – The Sweater Song (Acoustic – Live on Greater London Radio) **

CD2

1. Say It Ain’t So (The Kitchen Tape Demos) *

2. The World Has Turned And Left Me Here (The Kitchen Tape Demos) *

3. Paperface (The Kitchen Tape Demos)

4. Undone – The Sweater Song (The Kitchen Tape Demos)

5. Thief, You’ve Taken All That Was Me (The Kitchen Tape Demos) *

6. My Name Is Jonas (The Kitchen Tape Demos) *

7. Let’s Sew Our Pants Together (The Kitchen Tape Demos) *

8. Only In Dreams (The Kitchen Tape Demos)

9. I Can’t Forget The Way (Third Practice) *

10. Undone – The Sweater Song (Third Practice) *

11. The World has turned and left me here (Third Practice) *

12. Windows Down (Garage Practice) *

13. My Name Is Jonas (Garage Practice) *

14. Only In Dreams (Garage Practice) *

15. Superman (Garage Practice) *

16. Dawn Sets Upon Us (Garage Practice) *

17. Just What I Needed (Rehearsal Demo) *

18. Buddy Holly (Rehearsal Demo) *

CD3

1. Let’s Sew Our Pants Together (Live at 8121 Club) *

2. Paperface (Live at 8121 Club) *

3. Only In Dreams (Live at 8121 Club) *

4. Conversationalist (Wax Cover/Adaptation) (Live at Coconut Teaszer) *

5. Undone – The Sweater Song (Live at English Acid) *

6. My Name Is Jonas (Live at English Acid) *

7. No One Else (Live at Club Lingerie) *

8. The World Has Turned And Left Me Here (Live at Club Lingerie) *

9. Jamie (Live at Club Lingerie) *

10. Lullabye For Wayne (Live at Club Lingerie) *

11. Say It Ain’t So (Live at Club Lingerie) *

12. China Grove (Live at Club Lingerie) *

13. Jamie (Take 6 – LMU Sessions)

14. My Name Is Jonas (LMU Sessions) *

15. Jamie (Take 5 – LMU Sessions) *

16. Lullabye for Wayne (LMU Sessions) *

2LP 45RPM HALF-SPEED MASTERING

LP 1

SIDE A

1. My Name Is Jonas

2. No One Else

3. The World Has Turned And Left Me Here

SIDE B

1. Buddy Holly

2. Undone – The Sweater Song

3. Surf Wax America

LP2

SIDE C

1. Say It Ain’t So

2. In The Garage

SIDE D

1. Holiday

2. Only In Dreams

1LP

Side A

1. My Name Is Jonas

2. No One Else

3. The World Has Turned And Left Me Here

4. Buddy Holly

5. Undone – The Sweater Song

6. Surf Wax America

Side B

1. Say It Ain’t So

2. In The Garage

3. Holiday

4. Only In Dreams

Blue Album 30th Anniversary Edition is out 11/1 on Geffen/UMe.