Watch Fontaines D.C. Cover Chet Baker’s “Let’s Get Lost”

Riding high off the release of their acclaimed new album Romance, Fontaines D.C. recently played a Jo Whiley Sofa Session for BBC Radio 2. It was published today, and it includes a cover of American jazz man Chet Baker’s classic “Let’s Get Lost.” They’ve Fontaines’d it up quite a bit, adding some doom-laden melancholy to the original’s romantic spirit. There’s also a performance of Romance’s title track. Watch them do both songs below, and if you’re still fiending for more Fontaines after that, check out their Radio 6 Music session in the BBC’s video player.