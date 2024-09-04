Watch Fontaines D.C. Cover Chet Baker’s “Let’s Get Lost”

Watch Fontaines D.C. Cover Chet Baker’s “Let’s Get Lost”

Riding high off the release of their acclaimed new album Romance, Fontaines D.C. recently played a Jo Whiley Sofa Session for BBC Radio 2. It was published today, and it includes a cover of American jazz man Chet Baker’s classic “Let’s Get Lost.” They’ve Fontaines’d it up quite a bit, adding some doom-laden melancholy to the original’s romantic spirit. There’s also a performance of Romance’s title track. Watch them do both songs below, and if you’re still fiending for more Fontaines after that, check out their Radio 6 Music session in the BBC’s video player.

